UrduPoint.com

PTCL Group Concludes Month-long Campaign On Gender Equality

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 11:47 AM

PTCL Group concludes Month-long campaign on Gender Equality

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) & Ufone celebrated International Women’s Day through a comprehensive month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace under the theme #BreakingTheBias

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) & Ufone celebrated International Women’s Day through a comprehensive month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace under the theme #BreakingTheBias. The campaign has been in line with the PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to women empowerment and participation across all fields. To reinforce the message, PTCLGrouphas been running digital campaign on social media platforms, where employees are seen making pledges to break the bias against women.

A special eventwas organized to celebrate International Women’s Day at PTCL HQ in Islamabad.Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistanand e-Governance, Ms. Tania Aidrusgraced the event asGuest Speaker. President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, Group VP, Talent Strategy and Analytics, e&, Dr. Hannah Haikal, along with senior management and employees from PTCL & Ufonewere also present at the event.

On the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, shared his thoughts and reiterated the Group’s commitment towards women empowerment and inclusion. He said, “We are proud to be part of this global movement to end gender bias and exclusion at the workplace. Moreover, PTCL Group is keen to provide an equal opportunity platform to all its employees, regardless of their gender to fully participate and grow. Over the years, we have not only ensured significant gender parity across the organization but also continue to explore various avenues to promote gender inclusivity and acceptance at PTCL & Ufone.”

PTCL and Ufone have been recognized for their diversity and inclusion initiatives multiple times by prestigious platforms. The Group is undertaking efforts to ensure a culture with gender equality, participation, and acceptance at all levels. This acts as a step towards a moresustained and balanced professional working environment in the industry and out in the society.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Social Media Ufone Women Event All From Industry PTCL

Recent Stories

IHC moved against public gathering at Red Zone

IHC moved against public gathering at Red Zone

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th March 2022

3 hours ago
 4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

11 hours ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

11 hours ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>