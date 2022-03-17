PTCL Group concludes Month-long campaign on Gender Equality

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) & Ufone celebrated International Women’s Day through a comprehensive month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace under the theme #BreakingTheBias

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) & Ufone celebrated International Women’s Day through a comprehensive month-long campaign to promote gender equality at workplace under the theme #BreakingTheBias. The campaign has been in line with the PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to women empowerment and participation across all fields. To reinforce the message, PTCLGrouphas been running digital campaign on social media platforms, where employees are seen making pledges to break the bias against women.

A special eventwas organized to celebrate International Women’s Day at PTCL HQ in Islamabad.Former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistanand e-Governance, Ms. Tania Aidrusgraced the event asGuest Speaker. President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, Group VP, Talent Strategy and Analytics, e&, Dr. Hannah Haikal, along with senior management and employees from PTCL & Ufonewere also present at the event.

On the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President & Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, shared his thoughts and reiterated the Group’s commitment towards women empowerment and inclusion. He said, “We are proud to be part of this global movement to end gender bias and exclusion at the workplace. Moreover, PTCL Group is keen to provide an equal opportunity platform to all its employees, regardless of their gender to fully participate and grow. Over the years, we have not only ensured significant gender parity across the organization but also continue to explore various avenues to promote gender inclusivity and acceptance at PTCL & Ufone.”

PTCL and Ufone have been recognized for their diversity and inclusion initiatives multiple times by prestigious platforms. The Group is undertaking efforts to ensure a culture with gender equality, participation, and acceptance at all levels. This acts as a step towards a moresustained and balanced professional working environment in the industry and out in the society.