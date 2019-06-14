Putin Instructs Cabinet to Submit Draft Strategy on Artificial Intelligence by End of June

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to submit a draft national strategy for the development of technologies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) until June 30, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to submit a draft national strategy for the development of technologies in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) until June 30, the Kremlin said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian government taking into account instructions that were given earlier [is] to submit a draft national strategy for development of technologies in the AI field approved by the relevant bodies and a draft presidential decree on the approval of the strategy in accordance with the established procedure.

Deadline is June 30, 2019," the statement said.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has been put in charge of the task.

Putin has also instructed the country's government together with the Moscow City government and the country's largest bank Sberbank to consider creation of an experimental site for AI development until November 30.

Medvedev, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Sberbank CEO Herman Gref have been designated as responsible for the task.