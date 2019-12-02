UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Queen Maxima Of Netherlands Visits GharPar Tech Pvt Limited To Discuss Women Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:08 PM

Queen Maxima of Netherlands visits GharPar Tech Pvt Limited to discuss women empowerment

Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited GharPar Tech Private Limited to discuss women empowerment and financial inclusion of women

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited GharPar Tech Private Limited to discuss women empowerment and financial inclusion of women. The visit was attended by the founding team of GharPar that includes CEO Shameelah Ismail, COO Mehvish Arifeen, CFO Fareed Qureshi and CMO Arooj Ismail

HM Queen Maxima engaged in a dialogue with GharPar’s beautician Sophia, GharPar founders and Finja management, to understand the changing dynamics of mobile banking, the importance of financial inclusion and how can we engage more women to become contributors to the Pakistani economy via financial inclusion.

Speaking at the occasion, Shameelah Ismail, CEO GharPar said, “GharPar is bringing a transformational change in women’s lives by increasing their incomes by 600% and this could have only scaled because of our partnerhisp with Finja. Mobile wallets have added ease, efficiency and security to the operational factor of GharPar”.

GharPar is Pakistan’s leading and premiere on-demand beauty services. At its core GharPar is a social enterprise that provides women access to beauty training and lucrative income opportunities. Through it platform GharPar has lifted more than 1000 individuals out of poverty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Visit Enterprise Netherlands Women

Recent Stories

Emirates launches 48-hour Super Sale for Pakistani ..

11 minutes ago

Who is Dua Mangi kidnapped from Karachi DHA?

17 minutes ago

OPPO works with global partners to conduct the fir ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

32 minutes ago

Death Toll in Bus Accident in Northern Morocco Ris ..

19 minutes ago

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.