realme Flexes its Muscles with a Killer Line-up of realme GT Master Edition and realme Narzo 50i

Realme is the Diamond Partner for 11.11 Salebration at Daraz offering giveaways and exclusive discounts of up to 50% on various realme products

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) After rapidly becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand of Pakistan, realme is now gearing up to further solidify its position in the market and shake things a little with their first-ever flagship offering. The realme GT Master Edition, as the phone is titled, is the real 5G Flagship Killer – with features that are quite a tease at the expected price point.

More so, the brand is also launching realme Narzo 50i and the realme Band 2 – all in a killer line-up this November. For this purpose, realme has also partnered with Daraz for the 11.11 Salebration which is indeed a real celebration of all things realme, exclusively on Daraz. People can enjoy up to 50% in discounts on leading realme products ranging to smartphones and smart AIoT products.

But first, here’s more on the realme GT Master Edition.

The realme GT Master Edition

The realme GT Master Edition is a true marvel of technological innovation, intelligence and advanced tech design. The smartphone is a flagship offering from realme designed for robust performance packed with features that will sizzle the 5G smartphone race.

An Industry-first Concave Vegan Leather Design by Naoto Fukasawa

realme GT Master Edition will be stealing all glances with its beautifully crafted design by the renowned Naoto Fukasawa. Inspired from a travel suitcase, the design inspires the traveller in all of us – and highlights the aura of exploration. It is super sleek, sturdy and light-weight – no wonder that it won the prestigious iF Design Award for its futuristic yet minimalistic look.

Performance you’ve been Waiting for with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor

At the heart of the realme GT Master Edition lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor which gives a performance like no other. Gaming pros and performance pros alike will find this as their favourite feature, especially when the smartphone goes through the roof with its GT Mode and Heat Dissipation mechanism to keep gaming seamless and lag-free.

A Captivating 120Hz Super AMOLED Display

The realme GT Master Edition features a super vivid display for luxury viewing and gaming. It will encapsulate your wildest imaginations with its dream-like, smooth and crisp sharpness whether you’re gaming or watching your favourite content on the phone.

A Battery That Hardly Ever Tires with the 65W SuperDart Charge

All these unique features are powered by a 4,300mAh Massive Battery on the realme GT Master Edition. To top that off, the battery is charged by a 65W SuperDart charger that brings the power back on fully in just half an hour whilst you are hooked to your favorite game.

Visual Storytelling with the 64MP Street Photography Camera

Remember, we talked about how the phone’s design is inspired by a travel suitcase. The realme GT Master Edition simply doesn’t stop there. It goes on to become the perfect travel companion, thanks to its feature-rich and powerful camera that has so much to offer. The phone comes with a 64MP Street Photography Camera, apart from the 32MP selfie camera, that makes for compelling visual storytelling. You can now capture all the fun while on the move without a worry about anything getting blurred or distorted.

realme Narzo 50i

realme is not just harping about the ultimate flagship experience, rather they also have something for the Narzo lovers. The realme Narzo 50i is all set to transform the dynamics of a budget smartphone by offering a slim and eye catching but sturdy design for enhanced durability. It is offered in aesthetically pleasing Mint and Carbon Black colors with diagonal stripe design. This beautiful and feature rich phone is set to be the absolute favourite in the budget range.

Below are some of the unique features that will make realme Narzo 50i the king of the segment.

A Huge 5,000mAh Battery

The realme Narzo 50i is powered by a 5000 mAH battery for extended usage and reliability. The phone has an enviable standby time of up to 43 days. To enhance its reliability, the battery has an ultra-Saving mode that can offer up to 2 Hours of calling time in just 5% of b attery time.

Powerful Octa-core Processor

The phone is turbocharged for swift processing by its powerful 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor which is a unique offering in this price range. The phone offers up to 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for worry-free usage. It runs a realme UI Go Edition powered by Android 11.

A Vivid Display for Quality Viewing

Media viewing and gaming is a rewarding experience on realme Narzo 50i due to the phone’s ultra-vivid and 6.5” large display. The phone’s has a LCD Multitouch display with 1600-by-720-pixel Resolution and its screen to body display stands at 88.5 percent.

A Powerful AI Camera for Convenient Photo Capturing

Photo capturing is yet another rewarding experience with realme Narzo 50i’s powerful AI 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras. The camera has all the necessary features to transform your beautiful moments to perfect memories.

The phone combines the innovation, reliability and design excellence under its hood in a very competitive pricing. The phone, besides delivering exceptional user experience to its buyers, will go on to bring the lower income groups in the fold of digital inclusion.