Review: The triple camera Infinix Smart 3 Plus

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) As a brand Infinix has focused on young consumers and this has paid off for the company globally. Infinix devices are designed specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and become in sync with the world.

The latest product to emerge from Infinix’s fashionable design is the Smart 3 Plus.

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus features many incredible specs including a fingerprint scanner, face unlock and a triple back camera lens; all at the price of only PKR 16,999.

The smartphone covers basic functions of WiFi capability, Bluetooth and FM Radio and these features along with the 32GB ROM, 2 or 3GB RAM variant and a set 3500 mAh battery makes this budget phone a true contender in the marketplace.

The Design

The mobile has a sleek and trendy design with a mirror-like surface that is available in three colours. Users can chose from the classic midnight black, mocha brown or sapphire cyan blue.

The Display

The phone offers a large screen display which is brilliant. Users can enjoy a 6.2” HD+ multitouch screen that supports a pixel display of 720 x 1590. The screen coverage makes this a very good phone for viewing photographs and watching entertainment.

The Speed

The phone is fine in its response time for apps but can suffer from a slow performance if multitasking. A speed processor of 2.0Ghz frequency allowsefficient performance though. Additionally the dual 4G standby network and the LTE streaming data allow for a smooth run when browsing online.

The Camera

In terms of photography and video capability, the front body has an 8MP selfie camera with a beautiful curve notch display. The back powers a triple camera lens of 13MP, 2MP and a QVGA lens. The mobile also features an HDR video shot and an upgraded panorama mode, along with the added feature of geo-tagging.

The image results through the triple cameras are exceptional and offer enhanced shooting ability, especially in low light conditions. While the front camera selfie shooter is quite efficient and fulfils expectations.

The Features

The fingerprint sensor allows feasibility, while the face scanner is a fun feature to have in a smartphone designed for the youth.

The Battery Life

The Smart 3 Plus is packed with a non-removable Li-Po battery of 3500 mAh that can easily power the device for up to 10 hours. It is 4G enabled, although excessive usage of 3G/4G service does drain the battery much faster.

The Verdict

As a mid-ranged budget phone, the Smart 3 Plus offers a lot. The fashionable design and large display makes the phone an attractive device. However what truly makes the phone stand out is the triple camera, face unlocking and fingerprint scanner. These features are fun, fast and effective and make this device exceptional at this price point.It’s a great device for young consumers looking to show off their newest gadget and its fun features.