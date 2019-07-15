UrduPoint.com
Riyadh Wants Russia To Send Saudi Mini-Satellites Into Space

Daniyal Sohail 48 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:57 PM

Riyadh Wants Russia to Send Saudi Mini-Satellites Into Space

Saudi Arabia is going to use a Russian rocket to send its mini-satellites into space, the final protocol of Russian-Saudi Joint Intergovernmental Commission's meeting read

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Saudi Arabia is going to use a Russian rocket to send its mini-satellites into space, the final protocol of Russian-Saudi Joint Intergovernmental Commission's meeting read.

"The project on organization of the commercial launch of space mini-satellites to low-earth orbit with the help of the Russian means of placing [into orbit]," the document seen by Sputnik read.

The expected cost of placing the Saudi satellites onto the rocket is estimated at about $30 million.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund and a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are currently assessing the chances of the implementation of the project.

