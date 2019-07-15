Riyadh Wants Russia To Send Saudi Mini-Satellites Into Space
Mon 15th July 2019 | 10:57 PM
Saudi Arabia is going to use a Russian rocket to send its mini-satellites into space, the final protocol of Russian-Saudi Joint Intergovernmental Commission's meeting read
"The project on organization of the commercial launch of space mini-satellites to low-earth orbit with the help of the Russian means of placing [into orbit]," the document seen by Sputnik read.
The expected cost of placing the Saudi satellites onto the rocket is estimated at about $30 million.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund and a portfolio company of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are currently assessing the chances of the implementation of the project.