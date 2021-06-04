ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) There is no final decision yet on the creation of Russia's Orbital Service Station, chief of Russian state space agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In mid-April, the Russian academy of Sciences announced that Russia would terminate its participation in the International Space Station project due to worn out technical conditions and would create its own station after 2025.

"Of course, it [the final decision] cannot be made until there is a draft project, until we understand whether the state has the financial ability to deploy such a station. We certainly have technical capabilities. Roscosmos is ready to do it," Rogozin said.

