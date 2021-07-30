UrduPoint.com

Roscosmos To Decide On Creating New Russian Orbital Station On Saturday - Rogozin

The scientific and technical council of Russian space agency Roscosmos at a meeting on Saturday will determine the prospects for creating a new Russian orbital station, after which documents should be drawn up to submit the project to the government, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said

"Tomorrow at 11 a.m., a meeting of the Scientific and Technical Council will be held, headed by (its gead) Yuri Koptev, we will discuss the configuration of the new orbital station," Rogozin said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda broadcaster.

The meeting will decide on the appearance of the new Russian orbital station: either to add new modules to the Russian segment of the ISS with its subsequent separation, or to create a fundamentally new high-latitude station, he said.

Russia plans to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025 and build its national orbital station. Rogozin said that the idea found support from the Russian president.

