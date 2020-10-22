Roscosmos to Double Number of Earth Observation Satellites by 2025 - Presentation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Roscosmos plans to double the orbital constellation of satellites for remote sensing of the Earth by 2025, according to a slide of the presentation published on the Russian state space corporation's website.

According to the slide, at present, the constellation includes 11 Earth observation satellites: five meteorological and six natural resources-oriented ones.

By 2025, there are plans to bring the number of satellites to 25.