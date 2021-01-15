Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Google resumes access to the YouTube channel of Russian football club Akhmat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russian media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor demanded that Google resumes access to the YouTube channel of Russian football club Akhmat.

Akhmat's YouTube channel was shut down earlier this week. The Grozny-based club said that the channel was blocked without any reason, adding that fans will receive information about Akhmat's activities on other resources.

"Roskomnadzor sent letters to Google LLC with a demand to remove all restrictions on access to the official YouTube channels of the Grozny-based Akhmat football club and the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) promotion company," the statement says.

Roskomnadzor emphasizes that restricting access to official accounts violates the right of citizens to free access to information, and also infringes on the interests of football and mixed martial arts fans.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions against the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, created on the initiative of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, as well as against related companies and sports clubs. The UK also imposed similar sanctions. Kadyrov said that these restrictions would not affect the republic in any way.