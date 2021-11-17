Russia Anti-Satellite Missile Test Shows Disregard for Security in Space - White House

Russia has demonstrated a "complete disregard" for the security and safety of space by launching a missile to strike its satellite and allegedly creating debris at low Earth orbit, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia has demonstrated a "complete disregard" for the security and safety of space by launching a missile to strike its satellite and allegedly creating debris at low Earth orbit, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said on Tuesday.

"This action demonstrates Russia's complete disregard for the security, safety, stability and long term sustainability of the space domain for all nations. This debris will continue to pose a direct threat to activities in outer space for years," Bates said during a press briefing.

"We call upon all responsible spacefaring nations to join us in efforts to develop norms of responsible behavior, and to refrain from conducting dangerous and irresponsible destructive tests like those carried out by Russia."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia confirmed that it successfully conducted an anti-satellite missile test. According to the Russian military, the anti-satellite system hit an inoperative Russian satellite Tselina-D, which had been in orbit since 1982.