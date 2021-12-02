UrduPoint.com

Russia Anti-Satellite Test Shows Need For Rules On Responsible Use Of Space - Harris

Daniyal Sohail 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:41 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021)   US Vice President Kamala Harris opened the Biden administration's inaugural meeting of the National Space Council on Wednesday by citing Russia's recent anti-satellite test as illustrating the need for global rules for outer space.

"Without clear norms for the responsible use of space we stand a real risk of threats to our national and global security," Harris said on Wednesday. "Just last month we saw what can happen. Russia launched an anti satellite missile to destroy one of its satellites. By blasting debris across space this irresponsible act endangered the satellites of other nations as well as astronauts in the International Space Station.

"

In November, Russia successfully conducted an anti-satellite weapon system test by destroying the old Russian spacecraft Celina-D.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the test was not directed at anyone and was carried out in accordance with international law, including the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The Foreign Ministry also said because of the satellite's location, the debris poses no threat to other spacecraft, including the International Space Station.

