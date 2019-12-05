Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 for Future Crewed Flights - Energomash

Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, suggested on Thursday that may swap out its Soyuz-2 rockets for the Soyuz-6, currently under development, to use for future crewed missions

"It is possible for a manned version of the Soyuz-6 carrier rocket to be used," the engine maker said in an article published in its corporate magazine, Dvigatel.

According to the article, the Soyuz-6 could replace the widely used "but rather outdated" Soyuz-2 family launch vehicle, as the prospects for modernizing the latter have been completely exhausted.

Soyuz-6 will use Energomash's RD-180 engine for its first stage. This type of engines is currently used to launch US Atlas V carrier rockets.