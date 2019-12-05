UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 For Future Crewed Flights - Energomash

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:25 PM

Russia May Replace Soyuz-2 Rockets With Soyuz-6 for Future Crewed Flights - Energomash

Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, suggested on Thursday that may swap out its Soyuz-2 rockets for the Soyuz-6, currently under development, to use for future crewed missions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia's Energomash rocket engine manufacturer, which is part of state space corporation Roscosmos, suggested on Thursday that may swap out its Soyuz-2 rockets for the Soyuz-6, currently under development, to use for future crewed missions.

"It is possible for a manned version of the Soyuz-6 carrier rocket to be used," the engine maker said in an article published in its corporate magazine, Dvigatel.

According to the article, the Soyuz-6 could replace the widely used "but rather outdated" Soyuz-2 family launch vehicle, as the prospects for modernizing the latter have been completely exhausted.

Soyuz-6 will use Energomash's RD-180 engine for its first stage. This type of engines is currently used to launch US Atlas V carrier rockets.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle May Family

Recent Stories

Operator of Nave Constellation Tanker Confirms 19 ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Sukkur: D ..

3 minutes ago

PSN's annual sports gala attracts thousands of stu ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Says Will Not Testify in Senate Impeachment ..

3 minutes ago

Havana Film Festival begins in Cuban capital

7 minutes ago

Russia to Take Into Account NATO's Declaration of ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.