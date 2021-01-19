UrduPoint.com
Russia Resumes Talks With Other Countries To Supply Rocket Engines - Energomash

Tue 19th January 2021

Russia Resumes Talks With Other Countries to Supply Rocket Engines - Energomash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) NPO Energomash, a subsidiary of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, has resumed talks with foreign clients, interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, on the supply of rocket engines abroad or joint work to build engines, the enterprise's Director General Igor Arbuzov told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the negotiation process has slowed down due to the pandemic. We have not gone far from the state of talks that was at the beginning of 2020. I would not like to name specific countries. But now we are gradually returning to the negotiation process, and all the partners who were in talks confirm their intentions to develop cooperation," Arbuzov said.

More Stories From Technology

