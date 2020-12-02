UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Use Domestic Comm Channel With International Space Station - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russia to Use Domestic Comm Channel With International Space Station - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos on Wednesday announced plans to switch from using a US broadband communication channel with the International Space Station (ISS) to communicating through its own "Luch" multifunctional space system relay.

Until now, the US tracking and data relay satellites (TDRS) have been used to transfer large volumes of data from the station to Earth and vice versa for a fee.

"A new communication channel is being tested and we plan its full-time deployment.

This will allow abandoning the use of the elements of the US TDRS broadband relay system at the Russian section of the ISS," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The "Luch" multifunctional space system relay consists of three satellite-relays, Luch-5A, Luch-5B and Luch-5V, deployed to orbit in 2011-2014.

In May, Russian cosmonauts tested the Russian system via these satellites. Back then, cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov praised it for the quality of broadcast video and for the small lag in relaying voice.

Related Topics

Russia May From Satellites

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

8 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

26 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

35 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

40 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.