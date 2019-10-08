Russian, Chinese Internet Regulators to Seal Cooperation Deal on October 20 - Roskomnadzor

Russian information technology watchdog Roskomnadzor will sign a cooperation deal with China's Cyberspace Administration next week, the spokesman of the Russian regulator said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian information technology watchdog Roskomnadzor will sign a cooperation deal with China 's Cyberspace Administration next week, the spokesman of the Russian regulator said Tuesday.

"The document will have the status of an international agreement.

It is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the 6th World internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20," Vadim Ampelonskiy told reporters in Moscow.

The text of the agreement covering joint efforts to counteract dissemination of banned data is being reviewed by China, he added. It will culminate years of de facto cooperation between the two agencies.