UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Chinese Internet Regulators To Seal Cooperation Deal On October 20 - Roskomnadzor

Daniyal Sohail 58 seconds ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:32 PM

Russian, Chinese Internet Regulators to Seal Cooperation Deal on October 20 - Roskomnadzor

Russian information technology watchdog Roskomnadzor will sign a cooperation deal with China's Cyberspace Administration next week, the spokesman of the Russian regulator said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russian information technology watchdog Roskomnadzor will sign a cooperation deal with China's Cyberspace Administration next week, the spokesman of the Russian regulator said Tuesday.

"The document will have the status of an international agreement.

It is expected to be signed on the sidelines of the 6th World internet Conference in Wuzhen on October 20," Vadim Ampelonskiy told reporters in Moscow.

The text of the agreement covering joint efforts to counteract dissemination of banned data is being reviewed by China, he added. It will culminate years of de facto cooperation between the two agencies.

Related Topics

Internet World Technology Moscow Russia China October Agreement

Recent Stories

Sohail Khan fined 50% match fee, Abid Ali warned f ..

3 minutes ago

President AJK Pays Homage To Victims Of AJK Earthq ..

12 minutes ago

Strong Pakistan Means A Strong Advocate For Kashmi ..

12 minutes ago

Azerbaijan invites Pakistan to ‘Take another loo ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan wants peace but not at the cost of respec ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan declared 'Man of the Yea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.