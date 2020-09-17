Russian Student Develops Technology to Greatly Cut Costs of Metal 3D Printing - University

A student of Russia's Samara National Research University has developed a technology that will reduce the cost of metal 3D printing by nine times, the university's press service said on Thursday

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) A student of Russia's Samara National Research University has developed a technology that will reduce the cost of metal 3D printing by nine times, the university's press service said on Thursday.

"A master's degree student of Samara University, Sergei Repin has developed a technology that will allow creating efficient and cheap-to-use 3D printers that use metal," the press service said in a statement.

The invention � RepInHeat 3D � has obtained a Russian patent and uses the technology of metal melting by the induction heating method, thanks to which printing costs can be reduced nine or more times compared to existing technology, the statement added.��

The press service also said that the printer's mass production would cost approximately 4.7 million rubles ($62,700), which is two to three times lower than the average market price of printers in the same class.