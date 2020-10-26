UrduPoint.com
Russia's Glonass-K Navigation Satellite Successfully Put Into Orbit - Defense Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russia's Glonass-K navigation satellite, launched from the Plesetsk Сosmodrome on Sunday evening, has been successfully put into orbit, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Soyuz-2.1b medium class carrier rocket launched from the Plesetsk Сosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region on Sunday, October 25, at 22:08 [19:08 GMT], successfully put the Russian navigation spacecraft Glonass-K into the calculated orbit at the set time," a ministry spokesperson said in the early hours of Monday.

The Glonass-K satellite is the third Russian navigation satellite of the type.

The satellite's launch has been postponed several times since March, amid production delays.

The first Glonass-K satellite was launched in February 2011, while the second one was launched in December 2014.

There are currently 27 satellites in the Russian Glonass constellation, 24 of them are operational. In February, spokesperson of Russian satellite maker ISS-Reshetnev said that nine next-generation Glonass-K satellites would be added to the constellation by 2022.

