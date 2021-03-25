UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' To Be Unmanned Like US X-37B - Source

Daniyal Sohail 25 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

Russia's New Mini Space Shuttle 'Buran' to Be Unmanned Like US X-37B - Source

A new civilian space shuttle, which is currently under development in Russia, will be an analogue of the United States' unmanned X-37B spacecraft and will be used to deliver cargo to orbit, a space industry source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) A new civilian space shuttle, which is currently under development in Russia, will be an analogue of the United States' unmanned X-37B spacecraft and will be used to deliver cargo to orbit, a space industry source told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Russia's scientific and production enterprise Molniya, the developer of the legendary reusable spacecraft Buran, said that it is working on a new civilian space shuttle, which is set to go to orbit within the next five years.

"The spacecraft developed by NPO Molniya is an unmanned civilian analogue of the American X-37B [space plane], that is, it will have the same size. It is not intended for manned flights and is being designed for delivery and return of space cargo," the source said.

The spacecraft will be launched atop a Soyuz launch vehicle, the source added.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Same Enterprise United States Industry NPO

Recent Stories

Over 50% of Israeli Citizens Received Both Shots o ..

46 seconds ago

Three Soldiers Dead, Five Injured in Car Accident ..

47 seconds ago

Model Chrissy Teigen quits Twitter, citing well-be ..

49 seconds ago

Proust scholars unearth inspiration for Charles Sw ..

50 seconds ago

Modi vies for power in bloody Indian state

54 seconds ago

Kuwait oil price down to US$61.68 pb

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.