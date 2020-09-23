Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

Samsung Galaxy claims that it is new premium flagship smartphone is full of modern-day innovations that matter the most in today’s life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) samsung Galaxy has launched another premium flagship flagship smartphone that includes innovations that matter in today’s modern-day life.

Samsung claims that in today’s life when phone is the centre of everyone’s lives, everything from the design to the performance should be a great experience.

“Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that has all latest features,” a campaign narrative released by Samsung Galaxy read.

It said that people now completely rely on today’s modern technology to capture, connect and express themselves, and therefore, Samsung is pround to deliver a product with compromises with Galaxy S20 FE.