UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Samsung Galaxy Launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

Samsung Galaxy claims that it is new premium flagship smartphone is full of modern-day innovations that matter the most in today’s life.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23rd, 2020) samsung Galaxy has launched another premium flagship flagship smartphone that includes innovations that matter in today’s modern-day life.

Samsung claims that in today’s life when phone is the centre of everyone’s lives, everything from the design to the performance should be a great experience.

“Galaxy S20 FE is a premium flagship smartphone that has all latest features,” a campaign narrative released by Samsung Galaxy read.

It said that people now completely rely on today’s modern technology to capture, connect and express themselves, and therefore, Samsung is pround to deliver a product with compromises with Galaxy S20 FE.

Related Topics

Technology Samsung All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 970 recove ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Israel discuss cooperation in energy sector

10 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Laid Foundation For Healt ..

1 hour ago

China to spend four trillion dollars on BRI: Mian ..

1 hour ago

On The Occasion Of World Maritime Day-2020 (Wmd-20 ..

1 hour ago

DC inaugurates five wards in PMC

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.