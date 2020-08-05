Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Galaxy Ecosystem to Empower Your Work and Play

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse, seamlessly connecting with the Galaxy ecosystem to give you more flexibility and time for what matters most

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020) Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event livestreamed from Korea to introduce a new suite of power devices. Five devices were revealed during the event, that seamlessly integrate to empower consumers navigating a rapidly changing world: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the most powerful Note series yet; Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity; Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch along with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality; and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most.”

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Most Powerful Note Series Yet

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung’s latest Note series transforms the way you work—empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with Samsung’s long-standing partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together.

⦁ An Advanced S Pen: A favorite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series' enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen’s five new Anywhere actions makes touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

⦁ More Flexible and Useful Samsung Notes App Experience: We need tools designed to let us work anytime, on any device. To help you capture, edit and share your ideas across your phone, tablet or Windows 10 PC, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so lost work becomes a thing of the past and you can pick up right where you left off as you move from device to device. Samsung Notes easily straightens your messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that you can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Record audio as you jot down notes, and just tap a word in your notes to go to that moment in the recording. And keep it all organized with a new, intuitive folder management that makes everything easier to find.

⦁ Work Smarter Across Devices: Microsoft’s Your Phone app with Link to Windows integration now enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It’s simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Add your favorite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won’t have to search your phone for your favorite social networking apps or Gallery. Later this year, you will have the ability to run multiple apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC. And all your productivity ecosystems will be aligned across devices when Samsung Notes app syncs to Microsoft OneNote and Outlook, and your Reminders sync with Microsoft Outlook, To Do and Teams so everything you need is at your fingertips, no matter where you are.

Power to Play

⦁ The Galaxy Note20 series gaming experience is further up-leveled with its AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, the Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

⦁ Cinematic-Style Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand: With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the Galaxy Note20 series’ 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos. You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 series, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard mics or external sources, so the sound you want comes through clearly. Paired with Galaxy Buds Live, for example, you can record crystal-clear audio while minimizing noise in the background.

⦁ Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX: For the first time with Samsung DeX, wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching a video in a Smart TV.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as an ultimate power phone. The Galaxy Note20 series continues that legacy as the most powerful Note series yet to give you all the things you know, love, and expect from Galaxy.

The Galaxy Note20 series is built with the fastest processor of all Galaxy devices. It features cutting-edge technology and best-in-class mobile experiences, without sacrificing the iconic design. Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra introduce new Mystic colors – soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimize battery life. Sporting an all-day intelligent battery and Super Fast Charging capabilities, you can get more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Note20 series also provides stable Wi-Fi 6 networks with optimized latency for various streaming services. You can be confident your Galaxy Note20 series hardware and software is proactively secured end-to-end thanks to Samsung Knox, Samsung’s mobile security platform.

For the first time on a Galaxy device with UWB, Nearby Share will reach a new level of quick and easy sharing on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. By simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other UWB equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people you’re facing on to the top of your sharing panel. Future UWB functionality will also help you find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that’s important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 series to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better.

Availability

The Galaxy Note20 series will be available for pre-ordering starting August 06, 2020.

⦁ Galaxy Note20 Ultra: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, Mystic Gray

⦁ Galaxy Note20: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White

For more information about Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices including specifications, please visit www.samsung.com/pk

Galaxy Note20 Ultra Galaxy Note20

Display 6.9" edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display (3088x1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified

120Hz refresh rate 6.7” flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus

Infinity-O Display (2400x1080), 393ppi, HDR10+ certified

*Infinity-O Display: a near bezel-less, full-frontal screen.



*Measured diagonally, Galaxy Note20's screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.6" with accounting for the rounded corners and Galaxy Note20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.8" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

*120Hz display only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Dimensions

& Weight 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(LTE/Sub6), 194g(mmWave)

[S Pen] 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g

S Pen Bluetooth enabled, Lithium Titanate Battery: Up to 24 hours of battery standby time

Pressure levels: 4096, Pen tip diameter: 0.7 mm, IP68

*S Pen's operable distance extends approximately 10 meters from the device in open space. Control range may vary depending on surroundings and other factors.

*Using S Pen as a stylus does not require battery power. Actual battery life may vary depending on usage patterns and other factors.

*IP68 rating is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water damage not covered by warranty.

Camera Front 10MP Selfie Camera

. Dual Pixel AF

. Pixel size: 1.22μm

. FOV: 80˚

. F.No (aperture): F2.2 10MP Selfie Camera

. Dual Pixel AF

. Pixel size: 1.22μm

. FOV: 80˚

. F.No (aperture): F2.2

Rear *12MP Ultra Wide Camera

. Pixel size: 1.4μm

. FOV: 120˚

. F.No (aperture): F2.2

*108MP Wide-angle Camera

. PDAF, OIS

. Pixel size: 0.8μm

. FOV: 79˚

. F.No (aperture): F1.8

. 1/1.33" image sensor size

*12MP Telephoto Camera

. Pixel size: 1.0μm

. FOV: 20˚

. F.No (aperture): F3.0

Laser AF Sensor

Space Zoom

. 5x Optical Zoom

. Up to 50x Super Resolution Zoom

OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Tracking AF *12MP Ultra Wide Camera

. Pixel size: 1.4μm

. FOV: 120˚

. F.No (aperture): F2.2

*12MP Wide-angle Camera

. Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS

. Pixel size: 1.8μm

. FOV: 79˚

. F.No (aperture): F1.8

. 1/1.76" image sensor size

*64MP Telephoto Camera

. Pixel size: 0.8μm

. FOV: 76˚

. F.No (aperture): F2.0

Space Zoom

. 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom

. Up to 30x Super Resolution Zoom

OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

Tracking AF

*Galaxy Note20's Hybrid Optic Zoom combines high-resolution image sensor and lens.

*Super Resolution Zoom includes digital zoom, which may cause some image deterioration.

AP

7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

*2.7GHz (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.5GHz + 2GHz

*May vary depending on market and carrier.

Memory [LTE]

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage [LTE]

8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 256GB internal storage

* May differ by model, color, market and carrier.

* Actual storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software.

Expandable

Memory & SIM Card Single SIM model: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

Dual SIM model (Hybrid SIM slot): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

*Hybrid SIM tray only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. SIM card sold separately. Availability of dual SIM may vary depending on market or carrier.

*Expandable memory only available on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. MicroSD card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and manufacturer.

*Use of eSIM on Galaxy device may be enabled by software update or disabled in some markets where it is purchased. Availability of eSIM mobile plan may vary depending on carrier.

Battery 4,500mAh (typical) 4,300mAh (typical)

*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4170mAh for Galaxy Note20 and 4370mAh for Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

Charging Improved wireless charging speeds with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

USB PD 3.0 (PPS) certified Fast Charging for wired charging (AFC and QC2.0 compatible)

*WPC certified Wireless charging

*Wireless PowerShare

*Wireless Charger sold separately. Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 currently available with Wireless Charger Stand, Wireless Charger Duo Pad, and other devices that support 10W or more wireless charging. Sold separately. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions, and other factors. Wireless charger requires power connection. Recommend using in-box charging cable and/or travel adapter for use of third party items may cause damage to the Wireless Charger Stand and Wireless Charger Duo Pad or a decrease in charging speed. Wireless charging under 5W (Normal-mode) is compatible with WPC.

*Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices, or some Samsung wearables. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

OS Android 10

Network [LTE] Enhanced 4x4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LTE Cat.20, Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload

[Wi-Fi] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4G+5GHz, HE80, MIMO, 1024-QAM, Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

[Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB type-C, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)

[Ultra Wide Band]

*Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

*Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain markets.

*Ultra Wide Band supported on Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

* Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers.

Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor

Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor

Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint, Face recognition

Audio [Stereo speakers and Earphones sound by AKG]

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

*Earphones: Hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit

[Ultra high quality audio playback]

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support

PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128

*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.

[Audio playback format]

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF

[Bluetooth]

Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Note20 or Note20 Ultra to play audio through the two devices simultaneously.

*The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference.

*Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung.

[Recording]

Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments.

*AOP: Acoustic Overload Point

Video [Video playback format]

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

[TV connection]

Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30 fps)

Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)

Water Resistance IP68

*IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

In the Box Device, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, Earphones sound by AKG, Quick Start Guide, Clear Cover

Protective Film

*Some of the listed components, including cover and protective film, may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the market you live in.

*If using a screen protector, it is recommended to use a Samsung product for better fingerprint recognition.