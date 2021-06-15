UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scientists Will Be Able To Conduct Experiments At ISS Themselves - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:08 PM

Scientists Will Be Able to Conduct Experiments at ISS Themselves - Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send scientists to the International Space Station where they will be able to conduct experiments themselves, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send scientists to the International Space Station where they will be able to conduct experiments themselves, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Based on the results of the Challenge project, we will determine when, during which flight periods we will be able to send a professional cosmonaut as a crew commander, who will deliver to orbit young scientists who have won a certain selection of young scientists who will fly there with their tools and the possibility of conducting experiments onboard the ISS," Rogozin said at the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.

Related Topics

Russia Young

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

26 minutes ago

Youth killed over property dispute; bargain-dealer ..

3 minutes ago

RPOs directed to complete inspection of police sta ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.