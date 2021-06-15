Scientists Will Be Able to Conduct Experiments at ISS Themselves - Roscosmos

Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send scientists to the International Space Station where they will be able to conduct experiments themselves, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russian space agency Roscosmos plans to send scientists to the International Space Station where they will be able to conduct experiments themselves, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Based on the results of the Challenge project, we will determine when, during which flight periods we will be able to send a professional cosmonaut as a crew commander, who will deliver to orbit young scientists who have won a certain selection of young scientists who will fly there with their tools and the possibility of conducting experiments onboard the ISS," Rogozin said at the GLEX-2021 international conference for space exploration.