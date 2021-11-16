Shoigu Confirms Russia Successfully Tested Anti-Satellite System
Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:55 PM
VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed successful testing of the anti-satellite system by Russia, stating that "it precisely struck an old satellite."
"We have really tested a successful promising system.
It precisely struck an old satellite," Shoigu said, answering journalists' questions during a working trip to the troops of the Western Military District in the Voronezh Region.
The fragments of the old satellite formed during the testing of the anti-satellite system do not pose any threat to space activities, Shoigu added.