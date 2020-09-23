UrduPoint.com
Source Says ISS Conducted Maneuver To Avoid Fragment Of Japan's Rocket Stage

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:53 PM

The unknown piece of space debris that the International Space Station (ISS) avoided on Wednesday was in fact a fragment of an exploded stage of Japan's H-2A carrier rocket, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) The unknown piece of space debris that the International Space Station (ISS) avoided on Wednesday was in fact a fragment of an exploded stage of Japan's H-2A carrier rocket, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik.

"This 'stranger' was object 46477, internationally registered as 2018-084CQ.

It is a fragment of the second stage of Japan's H-2A rocket, which exploded in February 2019," the source said.

According to the source, the rocket launched into space six satellites, including Ibuki-2 greenhouse gases observing satellite, back in October 2018.

According to data of the US Air Force, available on space-track.org website, the explosion of the second stage of Japan's rocket had led to the emergence of over 75 pieces of debris in space.

