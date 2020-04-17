UrduPoint.com
Soyuz MS-15 Carrying Russian Cosmonaut, US Astronauts Undocks From ISS - Roscosmos

Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, as well as NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir, undocked on Friday from the International Space Station (ISS) and started its return to Earth, a broadcast of the Roscosmos space corporation showed.

The Soyuz spacecraft is expected to make a parachute-assisted landing at 05:16 GMT, 147 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan in Kazakhstan.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as US astronaut Christopher Cassidy, will remain on the ISS until October 22.

