UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survival Pistol May Return To Equipment Of Russian Cosmonauts By 2021 - Roscosmos Head

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:31 PM

Survival Pistol May Return to Equipment of Russian Cosmonauts by 2021 - Roscosmos Head

Russian cosmonauts are expected to again be equipped with survival pistols by 2021, the head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Russian cosmonauts are expected to again be equipped with survival pistols by 2021, the head of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said Wednesday.

On Monday, Roscosmos said that it was considering returning to equipping cosmonauts with the pistols, which are intended to be used as a survival aid in emergency situations, such as landing in the wilderness.

"The gun is already being tested. It may be included in the equipment of the cosmonauts within a year and a half, by 2021," Rogozin said, after a meeting with the participants of the National Research and Practice Conference Orbit of the Youth in the Russian city of St.

Petersburg.

Since the first flight of the Russian cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, into space in 1961, cosmonauts were always equipped with a survival pistol.� From 1986, special TP-82 pistols were carried regularly on Soviet and Russian space missions. In 2007, TP-82s were excluded from the emergency kit, reportedly because new ammunition for the pistols was no longer produced and the remaining ammunition had become unusable. Pistols have since continued to be excluded from cosmonaut equipment.

Related Topics

Russia St. Petersburg May From

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan to introduce benefits for finished good ..

8 minutes ago

Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world abou ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan-China work together for regional peace, s ..

8 minutes ago

Separation of Ukraine Gas Transportation System Fr ..

8 minutes ago

S.Africa court says spanking children unconstituti ..

8 minutes ago

Social protection policies must adapt to changing ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.