Techaccess Pakistan Becomes Huawei's Cloud Consulting Partner

20 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:05 AM

Techaccess Pakistan becomes Huawei’s Cloud Consulting Partner

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices,announced its Cloud Consulting partnership with Techaccess Pakistan, an innovative technology and consulting company

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th September, 2021) Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices,announced its Cloud Consulting partnership with Techaccess Pakistan, an innovative technology and consulting company.

HUAWEI CLOUD has launched more than 220 cloud services and 210 solutions. The company works with more than 19,000 partners and has brought together 1.6 million developers.Through this partnership, HUAWEI CLOUD will provide constant cloud and intelligence support to enterprises in Pakistan.

Director Huawei Cloud Eco-system and Solutions,Mr. Farhan Ali inaugurated the ceremony, stating,“Huawei is globally a big brand that is operational in twenty-three regions of the world. Endorsing 200+ Cloud Services and Solutions, Huawei is keen for opportunities to work with local partners.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaoweijie, Managing Director Huawei Enterprise Business Group was glad to announce that, “Under this new agreement, both companies are now extending their partnership in the Public Cloud domain, combining their capabilities to better serve Pakistan’s cloud market.”

Mr.

Mark Meng, CEO of Huawei Pakistan also reiterated, "Our partnership with TAP will enable HUAWEI CLOUD to provide ourclients TAP’s professional services & delivery capabilities, coupled with their market reach.”

Tariq Malik, Chief Technology Officer TAP also addressed the event and was of the view that Huawei has taken a very important step to establish a massive cloud consulting partnership Eco-System in Pakistan. Enterprises across Pakistan can manage all of their public cloud infrastructures in one place as well as ensure agility by solving organizational challenges quickly and easily.

CEO Techaccess Pakistan Mr. Mehmood Jabbar expressed his honorable views and said, "We very strongly believe in Huawei. The future of CLOUD is very much there, it is coming and going. We just have to make efforts to reach good clientage.”

The Cloud and AI Business Group further strengthen Huawei's position as a partner of choice in enabling enterprises' digital transformation journeys, by offering focused products which enable cost reduction and increased business efficiency via modern infrastructure solutions. The BU portfolio also offers a next-generation multi-cloud strategy to increase agility via the automation of service delivery.

