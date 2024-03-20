TECNO Delights Fans With SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now In Stock For PKR 55,999
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 12:15 PM
The TECNO Spark 20 Pro+, the latest addition to the SPARK family, achieved remarkable success upon its launch, quickly becoming one of the best-selling phones of the year
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The TECNO Spark 20 Pro+, the latest addition to the SPARK family, achieved remarkable success upon its launch, quickly becoming one of the best-selling phones of the year. The initial high demand led to a rapid sellout, prompting a swift response from the manufacturer, who immediately restocked the phones to meet the overwhelming interest from the customers. This surge in popularity shows the device's appeal and highlights its strong position in the market. The exciting part is that TECNO has successfully restocked the TECNO Spark 20Pro+ smartphone lineup, resolving any previous inventory concerns and ensuring our customers can access their favorite devices at the same prices.
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ stands out with its unique and futuristic design, complemented by enhanced features, all offered at an attractive price point of PKR 55,999 only. Within its diverse color options, the Magic Skin 20 Green variant has proven to be a top-seller, consistently winning favor among consumers. Even with its popularity, this colour is still easily accessible in the market, reflecting its ongoing demand and preference among users looking for a stylish and advanced smartphone experience.
If you are also interested in buying the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+, consider visiting their official website or reaching out to their trusted suppliers. This way, you can explore the available variants at the standard market rate for a straightforward purchase experience.
Recent Stories
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
ECP endorses PTI-P's intra-party elections
Export emergency essential to revive economy: Ahsan Iqbal
KSrelief provides 2,625 food baskets in Pakistan
Law minister chairs meeting of appellate tribunals' heads
5 drug peddlers arrested
MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day
More Stories From Technology
-
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 5G1 day ago
-
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge technology now intr ..1 day ago
-
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan2 days ago
-
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse into the Future4 days ago
-
TikTok ban in US is the issue?5 days ago
-
SpaceX's Starship mega rocket launches on third test flight6 days ago
-
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design Standards6 days ago
-
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony6 days ago
-
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartphone6 days ago
-
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?6 days ago
-
Japan space rocket explodes seconds after launch7 days ago
-
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products showcased at MWC 2024 ..12 days ago