TECNO mobile releases the Spark Go online!

Well known smartphone company TECNO Mobile has just released its latest phone online at a price of just Rs 12,999, the Spark Go

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th August, 2019) Well known smartphone company TECNO Mobile has just released its latest phone online at a price of just Rs 12,999, the Spark Go. The Spark Go is a midrange, budget friendly phone with incredible features such as 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, 4G LTE enabled, a Drop Notch Display, a Facial Unlock feature and an enhanced camera with tools like HDR, AI intelligence and much more.

TECNO has given a number of amazing offers and deals starting from 16th of August to 21st of August for its customers. TECNO is giving away 5 free Spark Go mobiles in competitions that are being held online. Not only this, the first 10 customers who purchase the phone at 2:00PM and 8:00PM will get the phone at a discount of 50% along with other gifts. In order to make every customer happy, TECNO is also giving gift packs on every sale of Spark Go that consists of a Powerbank, a water bottle, a Laptop Bag and a USB. At such a low price and so many incentives, the Spark Go is definitely a great purchase.

Being 4G LTE enabled, users are able to surf the internet at uninterrupted speeds and reliability. This results in no fluctuations of speed and makes a smooth browsing experience. The phone also comes with a Drop Notch Display, which is the trend in most smartphones these days as it gives a rich display. The phone keeps your data secure through a facial unlock feature which is must faster than having a PIN Code, a Pattern or a Password.

The facial unlock is also very accurate and reliable.

The phone comes packed with a powerful 3000mAh battery which lasts longer than average batteries of other smartphones these days. It has an outstanding battery capacity for both talk-time and standby.

Mr. Creek Ma General Manager for TECNO Mobile Pakistan said that; “It has always been TECNO’s objective to ensure excellence and high performance in all their devices. At very reasonable price the Spark Go comes with 4G LTE and a Drop Notch Display. At only Rs 12,999 it has no competitors in the market, making it an extremely affordable phone with so many exponential and exciting features.The Spark Go is a highly anticipated phone released by TECNO and will most definitely be welcomed by the youth of Pakistan”.

The Spark Go will be available for offline purchasing from 21st August, it will be available for sale at retail shops all over Pakistan.

TECNO commenced its hype campaign on the 6th of August and they gained the support of 5 of the most famous celebrities of Pakistan. The response has been overwhelming ever since, gaining a great audience. The TECNO Spark Go is undoubtedly a budget friendly phone for the budget conscious youth of Pakistan, making it affordable for the majority of people. The Spark Go comes in two wonderful colours, Nebula Black and Royal Black which are attractive to one’s sight.