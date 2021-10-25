UrduPoint.com

Thank You, Pakistan, For Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:59 PM

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, cricket fans have the opportunity to live stream all the T20 World Cup matches on “DarazLive” for free

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2021) For the first time in Pakistan’s history, cricket fans have the opportunity to live stream all the T20 World Cup matches on “DarazLive” for free.

Earlier this month, Daraz announced the exclusive live streaming rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Most fans anticipated one match in particular - Pakistan vs India – and when the most awaited match took last night, users were able to enjoy the entire match smoothly from the comfort of their homes or anywhere on the go.

Millions of fans all over the nation tuned into the Daraz App to catch this highly anticipated, with the high-quality stream attracting millions of live views during the game.

Daraz sent a heartfelt “Thank you” to the people of Pakistan for the overwhelming positive response and the opportunity to unite the nation through the shared love for the sport and the players.

Ehsan Saya, Daraz Pakistan’s Managing Director, said everyone at Daraz is delighted to be able to make cricket accessible to all Pakistanis.

“This is but about delivering on our purpose – to uplift communities through the power of commerce. No matter what corner of Pakistan you are sitting in, whether you are a Daraz customer or not, this effort to bring the T20 World Cup to our platform is for everyone,” said Mr. Saya.

Daraz will continue to provide technology and innovation to redefine the cricket experience, and passionate fans can look forward to following the entire T20 World Cup Streaming on the Daraz App.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World ICC Technology Commerce All From Million Love

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

60 minutes ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

2 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

3 hours ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

3 hours ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.