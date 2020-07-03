UrduPoint.com
TikTok CEO Says China Never Asked For Indian Users' Data - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:48 PM

TikTok CEO Says China Never Asked for Indian Users' Data - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The chief executive of TikTok said Friday that Beijing had never asked the Chinese firm to hand over private details of its users in India, which has banned the popular video-sharing app, media reported.

Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive, said TikTok would have never complied with such a request and assured Indian users that their data was being stored on Singaporean servers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

India issued an interim order on Tuesday blocking TikTok and 58 other apps linked to China, two weeks after the two countries saw the first deadly border clash in decades.

The Indian government said the digital platforms were used to undermine the country's sovereignty.

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi replied on Twitter that the video app "has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so."

In a statement published Wednesday, Mayer assured New Delhi that TikTok continued to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and that it placed the highest importance on the privacy of its 200 million Indian users.

