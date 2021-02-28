UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Turkey Plans to Send Unmanned Spacecraft to Moon by Indigenous Rocket in 2023 - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) Turkey is planning to deliver an unmanned spacecraft to the Moon on a home-made rocket in 2023, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday presented the national space program, saying that one of the key points is to launch a mission to the Moon in 2023. Erdogan added that since Turkey's geographical location was not suitable for space launches, the country started to negotiate with a number of states, including Russia, on the cooperation in the space sphere.

"A mission to the Moon is planned to be carried out in two phases - in 2023 and 2028. In 2023, we are determined to reach the Moon, using our own technologies.

During the first phase, we will hard-land on the Moon. The first launch will be conducted in cooperation with international companies. However, our spacecraft will be delivered to the Moon by the near-Earth orbital launch of our unique national rocket," Varank told the Anadolu news agency during his visit to Turkish Delta V space company.

According to the minister, Turkey's space program aims to enable the country to join "the top league in the space sphere."

Varank added that Delta V developed unique hybrid engines that were essential for the fulfillment of the space mission.

In 2018, Turkey launched its national space agency to prepare and carry out the country's space program in accordance with national goals.

