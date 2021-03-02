UrduPoint.com
Twitter Fans Love The Beats Of Islamabad United’s New Anthem

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’s new anthem

It’s just been a few days since two times champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) launched their theme song for this year, Kitna Raula Daale Ga and Twitter fans have already fallen in love with it

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd March, 2021) It’s just been a few days since two times champions of Pakistan Super League (PSL) launched their theme song for this year, Kitna Raula Daale Ga and Twitter fans have already fallen in love with it. The quirky beats and visuals of street cricket have proved to be the perfect combination. The song resonates with the passion of common Pakistanis and proves that no matter what, cricket will always be the first love of this nation!
The song has been produced in collaboration with Ufone and PTCL and the first reveal was also made from Ufone’s Twitter account.
https://twitter.com/Ufone/status/1365680581623840769
As soon as the video song was launched on Twitter, fans of Islamabad United started pouring in their love for the anthem. They found the anthem to be absolutely amazing.
https://twitter.

com/Mahrukh__Jiya/status/1366007102242762760
Others said that they will continue to cheer their favorite team until they win the tournament.
https://twitter.com/AreebaFirdous1/status/1366037094846631940
Ufone and PTCL have launched this anthem with the hope that it resonates with all fans believing firmly that any anthem is a celebration of the cricket revival in the country.
The two time PSL champions have featured their top players in the new song including captain Shadab Khan, veteran English batsman Alex Hales, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and pace bowler Hasan Ali.
As a favourite brand of the IU team, this anthem by Ufone and PTCL will serve as a celebration of the team’s efforts and a boost in morale. With many more games to come, we wish for this edition of the PSL to become one for the ages and a nail-biter for all Pakistanis.

