Twitter Shares Down 8.3% After Trump Ban

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 03:48 PM

Shares of the microblogging US company Twitter plunged 8.3 percent in the early hours of Monday, following its decision to permanently ban outgoing US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Shares of the microblogging US company Twitter plunged 8.3 percent in the early hours of Monday, following its decision to permanently ban outgoing US President Donald Trump.

The shares took a nosedive during the pre-market trading hours, continuing the downward streak from last week.

They closed nearly 4 percent down on Friday and 2 percent on Saturday.

Trump's account was temporarily frozen on Wednesday after thousands of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in protest over Joe Biden's election victory. After it was reactivated, Trump sent several more messages and was blocked permanently over what Twitter saw as rabble-rousing.

