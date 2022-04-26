UrduPoint.com

UK Announces Export Ban On Products, Technology "Russia Could Use" In Ukraine - Government

Daniyal Sohail Published April 26, 2022 | 03:10 AM

UK Announces Export Ban on Products, Technology "Russia Could Use" in Ukraine - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The UK is imposing a ban on the export to Russia of technology and goods that may be used against Ukraine, the UK Department for International Trade (DIT) said in a statement.

"The UK has also announced an export ban on products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine," the DIT said.

"Products targeted could include interception and monitoring equipment. This will close any existing loopholes to ensure that Russia is not buying these goods from the UK," according to the statement.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

