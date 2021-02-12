UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Negotiates Satellite Launch With SpaceX In December - Minister

Daniyal Sohail 12 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:27 PM

Ukraine Negotiates Satellite Launch With SpaceX in December - Minister

Ukraine is discussing a joint launch in December of its Sich 2-30 remote sensing satellite with SpaceX, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyy said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Ukraine is discussing a joint launch in December of its Sich 2-30 remote sensing satellite with SpaceX, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Uruskyy said on Friday.

Earlier in the month, the minister said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had ordered the satellite to be launched to the near-Earth orbit.

"We are actively working with a potential company that provides launch services as it is not that easy. It is a foreign company. We really have a window to launch the device in December with the help from foreign operator SpaceX, with which we are cooperating," Uruskyy said on air on the Ukrainian Perviy Delovoy tv channel.

According to the minister, the satellite is almost ready, needing only a final analysis and launch readiness check.

The Sich 2-30 is designed to obtain digital images of the Earth's terrain and monitor the parameters of the planet's ionosphere.

In January, Zelenskyy responded to SpaceX founder Elon Musk's acknowledgment of Soviet rocket engineer Sergey Korolev by inviting him to visit a Ukrainian museum named after the scientist.

Related Topics

Ukraine Company Visit Elon Musk SpaceX January December TV From

Recent Stories

Distributor of money in leaked horse-trading video ..

13 seconds ago

FBR starts preparation for digitized land record o ..

15 seconds ago

Fire tenders, water bousers imported for Karachi's ..

17 seconds ago

PTI almost finalised nominees for upcoming Senate ..

2 minutes ago

Six candidates file Senate election nomination pap ..

3 minutes ago

Israel Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Februar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.