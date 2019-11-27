UPDATE - India Launches Cartosat-3, 13 US Nano-Satellites Into Orbit Atop PSLV-C47 - ISRO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) India launched into orbit on Wednesday the Cartosat-3 Earth observation satellite and 13 US nano-satellites on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) from the Sriharikota spaceport, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"#PSLV-C47 successfully injects #Cartosat3 spacecraft into orbit ... 13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits," ISRO Tweeted.

The launch started at 9:28 a.m. (03:58 GMT) and was broadcast live on the ISRO website.

The Cartosat-3 was ninth in the series to be launched into orbit. It s a third-generation agile advanced satellite with high-resolution imaging capability.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the space research team on the successful launch.

"I heartily congratulate the entire @isro team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA. The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud!" Modi wrote on Twitter.

Out of the 13 commercial US nano-satellites that were launched, 12 are FLOCK-4P satellites and one is a MESHBED communication testbed satellite.