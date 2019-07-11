UrduPoint.com
US Refuses To Discuss Non-Deployment Of Weapons In Space - Russian General Staff

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

US Refuses to Discuss Non-Deployment of Weapons in Space - Russian General Staff

The United States refuses to hold talks with Russia and China on the non-deployment of weapons in space, department head at the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate Gen. Andrey Sterlin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The United States refuses to hold talks with Russia and China on the non-deployment of weapons in space, department head at the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate Gen. Andrey Sterlin said Thursday.

"The Pentagon considers space as a potential theater of military operations and demands to maintain complete freedom of maneuver in this direction. In this regard, the United States refuses to hold talks on the basis of the Russian-Chinese draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in space and the formation of an international legal framework limiting its ability to use space for military purposes," Sterlin said.

