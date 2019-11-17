US Slams Iran for Allegedly Trying to Shut Down Internet Amid Protests - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The United States condemns alleged attempts by the Iranian authorities to shut down the internet, as the country is being rocked by protests, Morgan Ortagus, the spokeswoman for the US State Department, said.

According to Netblocks civil society group, Tehran has recently managed to achieve a nearly complete shutdown of the internet in Iran.

"The U.S. stands with the long-suffering Iranian people as they protest the latest injustice by the corrupt regime in power. We condemn the attempted shutdown of the internet. Let them speak! #IranProtests," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

Iran is now swept by protests against an increase in gasoline prices. One man was reportedly killed during a rally on Friday.