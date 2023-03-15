UrduPoint.com

US Space Force Chief Says Russia Developing Systems To Contest Space Domain

Published March 15, 2023

US Space Force Chief Says Russia Developing Systems to Contest Space Domain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia is developing systems such as anti-satellite missiles in order to potentially contest space as a military environment, Space Force chief Gen. Chance Saltzman said in testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"Russia is testing and fielding orbital anti-satellite systems, extensive cyber capabilities, and terrestrial anti-satellite missiles, jammers, and lasers. They are also likely developing an air launch anti-satellite missile," Saltzman said on Tuesday.

Russia's satellites are highly advanced, providing geospatial and signals intelligence capabilities, Saltzman said.

However, Russia's numbers are limited relative to the United States and China, Saltzman said.

Russia's satellites provide the basis for space-enabled targeting and attacks that must be taken seriously, Saltzman added.

China is also developing an array of systems to operate and counter operations in the space domain, Saltzman said. Both China and Russia expect space to be key to future warfare by enabling long-range precision strike, Saltzman said.

The Space Force will protect US personnel from threats of Russian and Chinese action, Saltzman said.

