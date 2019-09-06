UrduPoint.com
US States Announce Antitrust Probe Of Facebook

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:19 PM

US states announce antitrust probe of Facebook

A coalition of US state officials announced Friday they had launched an antitrust investigation of Facebook to determine if the social media giant "has stifled competition and put users at risk."

"New York state Attorney General Letitia James released a statement announcing the action on behalf seven other states and the District of Columbia, in a move that marks the first official US antitrust action against one of the major technology giants.

"Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers," James said.

