US, United Arab Emirates To Expand Commercial Partnership In Space - Statement

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:23 PM

The United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plan to expand their partnership to develop the commercial uses of space, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a joint statement on Thursday

"[T]he two countries plan to work to expand cooperation on civil and commercial space activity and provide opportunities for collaboration in the space sector," the statement said.

Both countries held "the shared objective to support the peaceful use of outer space to the benefit of humanity," the statement added.

Pompeo and Sheikh Abdullah also launched a new Strategic Dialogue to promote regional stability and cooperation, the statement said.

"The Strategic Dialogue will cover a number of key areas, from political coordination and defense cooperation to economic and cultural exchange, with the broad aim of advancing mutual policy interests, solving regional issues, promoting tolerance, and countering extremism," the statement added.

The Strategic Dialogue will add to US-UAE defense coordination to deter military threats through joint planning, training, exercises and interoperability of equipment as well as deepen and expand the bilateral defense and intelligence relationship, according to the statement.

More Stories From Technology

