US Vice President Mike Pence Pushes NASA To Submit Moon To Mars Mission Plan Within 2 Months -Reports

Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:54 PM

US Vice President Mike Pence set a new deadline for NASA's Moon to Mars program, giving the space agency less than two months to submit a plan for sustainable exploration of the lunar surface and developing crewed missions to Mars, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) US Vice President Mike Pence set a new deadline for NASA's Moon to Mars program, giving the space agency less than two months to submit a plan for sustainable exploration of the lunar surface and developing crewed missions to Mars, media reported.

The new deadline comes after Tuesday's meeting of the National Space Council, chaired by Pence, the WFTV broadcaster reported.

"Our Moon to Mars mission is on track and America is leading in human space exploration again, don't you doubt it," Pence said.

The key long-term goal of the Moon to Mars mission is to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon within the next ten years, according to NASA.

