Use Of AI Technologies May Reduce 60% Of Personnel At Drilling Rig Sites - Baker Hughes

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:12 PM

Use of AI Technologies May Reduce 60% of Personnel at Drilling Rig Sites - Baker Hughes

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the energy sector may reduce some 60 percent of personnel employed in the drilling of rigs, US energy technology giant Baker Hughes told Sputnik after executing its first fully remote drilling operation in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the energy sector may reduce some 60 percent of personnel employed in the drilling of rigs, US energy technology giant Baker Hughes told Sputnik after executing its first fully remote drilling operation in Russia.

"Yes, we are seeing greater interest in AI technology from our customers who are focusing on digital transformation and the energy transition ... In July, we executed our first fully remote drilling operation in Russia without Baker Hughes personnel on the rig. Globally, over 70 percent of our drilling operations already utilize remote capabilities. Additionally, we see a possible 60 percent reduction in personnel at rig sites thanks to digital enablement and automation, with greater use of multi-skilled field technicians providing customer support at the rig," Akoltseva added.

The executive pointed to an innovative remote operations center in Russia's city of Tyumen, opened by Baker Hughes in 2014, which helps the company drill wells with remote assistance.

Baker Hughes CEO Lorenzo Simonelli has said that AI "is going to change the energy landscape and the way our organizations look." The US giant has formed an alliance called BHC3 with the C3.ai software company and microsoft in order to provide AI solutions for the energy industry on Microsoft Azure, a leading cloud computing platform.

More Stories From Technology

