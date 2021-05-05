Vice President Public Affairs of Huawei Middle East Visits PTA

Li Xiangyu (Spacelee), Vice President Public Affairs and Communications of Huawei Middle East visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters in Islamabad. He met Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed matters of mutual interest

The two sides discussed possible collaborations with Huawei as well as support in further developing and upgrading of information technology (IT) sector to accelerate progress towards Digital Pakistan.