Vivo Extends the Warranty of its Smartphones in Pakistan

In the wake of current COVID-19 outbreak, following the government directives vivo, the global smartphone brand has closed all of its service centers in Pakistan until further notice

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020) In the wake of current COVID-19 outbreak, following the government directives vivo, the global smartphone brand has closed all of its service centers in Pakistan until further notice.

This strict measure has been taken to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

However, in order to compensate for this vivo has extended the warranty for its smartphones in Pakistan.

Warranty period expiring between 18th of March to 30th of May 2020 has been extended till31st of May 2020.

“In these crucial times, we stand firm to our commitment and this warranty extension is provided to facilitate our valued customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

” Said Mr.

Kevin Jiang, Director Customer Services vivo Pakistan.

The offer remains unchanged until further notice and vivo customers can reach out via official website and social media channels for all service-related queries.



Vivo has already taken a slew of initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19. Employees in Pakistan are asked to work from home and all offline product launch events and activities have been cancelled.