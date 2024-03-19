vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 5G

Vivo, a global leading technology company, today introduced vivo V30 5G, the best-in-class flagship with upgraded Aura Light Portrait and premium design to its stylish V series

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) vivo, a global leading technology company, today introduced vivo V30 5G, the best-in-class flagship with upgraded Aura Light Portrait and premium design to its stylish V series. The latest V30 5G features an integrated 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen to showcase its premium design and comes in outstanding new color options to represent users' unique styles.

Celebrating the debut of the vivo V30 5G, renowned content creators from Pakistan embarked on an immersive journey into the realm of innovation. Ameer Dagha, a leading tech expert and founder of ReviewPK, led the exploration by unboxing the V30 5G smartphone, joined by the talented smartphone photographer Fahad Hanif and style icon Ishwah Siddiqui. Together, they delved into the device's exceptional camera capabilities, exquisite design, and robust performance, ultimately embracing the allure of this groundbreaking smartphone.

vivo V30 5G is committed to empowering users to seize and immortalize every precious moment of their lives with its advanced imaging capabilities. To capture delight in every portrait, V30 5G sports upgraded Aura Light feature that provides a light-emitting area that is 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash.[1]

In addition, the Smart Color Temperature Adjustment feature enables the device to intelligently identify and adjust the color temperature based on the subject's surroundings, offering broader color temperature range compared with previous iterations. It also supports Distance-Sensitive Lighting that can detect the subject's distance in real-time with centimeter-level precision to adjust the Aura Light brightness. When the subject is closer, the light is softer and more balanced, and the light is brighter when the subject is farther away, allowing users to capture perfectly-lit portraits in a breath.

Moreover, the 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera features Auto Focus and 119°[2] wide angle, allowing users to effortlessly capture expansive landscapes or special group photo moments without missing a beat. It's V series' first 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera equipped with Auto Focus and boasts 6.25 times the pixel count of the more common 8 MP wide-angle camera.

The camera also features AI Group Portrait for group photos, ensuring the clarity of up to 30 people in the portrait. V30 5G also comes with VCS True Color Main Camera, the vivo-exclusive Camera-Bionic Spectrum (VCS) technology enables the camera's vision to be closer to that of the human eye. This improves image clarity by 25% and color reproduction by 15% compared to the previous generation[3].

Beyond its impressive photography prowess, the unique exterior design of vivo V30 5G underscores vivo's dedication to harmonizing style and innovation. With a comfortable 3D Curved Screen design for improved grip, V30 5G is easy to hold for extended periods of time.

[1] The improvement data of the light-emitting area and softness comes from vivo's laboratory based on a comparison of the Aura Light and the flash on V30 5G.

[2] The optical field of view of the 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera is 119°, and 109.2° after distortion correction.

[3] The data comes from vivo's laboratory based on a comparison of the main camera sensors on V30 5G and V29 5G in low-light environments in terms of the signal-to-noise ratio and color noise.

It also features a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which ensures peak smoothness. With a peak local brightness of 2800 nits and a maximum overall brightness of 1200 nits, it offers the ultimate viewing experience, even under the brightest sunlight.

To incorporate a large-capacity 5000 mAh battery into the slim frame, the 7.45 mm V30 5G employs an industry-leading One-Piece Encapsulation Technique, which involves reconfiguring the battery casing to make it thinner.

vivo V30 5G debuts new Color, Material, and Finish (CMF) innovations that are inspired by nature. The Waving Aqua edition features a greenish-blue color on a sleek glass surface, featuring a stunning water ripple pattern by using a Rippling Magnetic Particle process, which involves meticulous control of tiny magnetic particles in the flowing resin to create the sparkling water ripple effect. V30 5G also comes in a color-changing Peacock Green that can transform into a deep blue hue in UV light.

Coupled with the enhanced 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM technology, 256GB Large Storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3, V30 5G delivers smooth and uninterrupted performance for an exceptional multitasking experience.

In terms of battery technology, the 5000 mAh battery can be fully charged in just 48 minutes,[1] owing to the 80W FlashCharge.[2] For daily use, V30 5G has doubled its battery lifespan. Even after 1600 charge-discharge cycles, the battery capacity remains above 80%, maintaining a battery lifespan of four years.[3]

vivo V30 5G is a best-in-class flagship that truly combines innovation with elegance, showcasing an ultra-slim profile, a range of stunning colors and cutting-edge features. It is truly a visual delight that captivates at first glance.

Price and Availability

The latest vivo V30 5G is available for pre-booking in Pakistan at PKR 139,999 only. Customers can secure their pre-orders at their nearest mobile market. The official sale of the V30 5G will commence on March 26, 2024.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V30 5G along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V30 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

[1] The data was provided by vivo's lab according to tests conducted under the device's default charging mode.

[2] Charging data is based on vivo laboratory environmental tests. Actual battery duration and charging speed is subject to actual usage and may vary depending on environment and other factors.

[3] These tests simulate daily usage habits (charging and discharging a phone once a day) and indicate that 1600 cycles equal approximately 4 years of usage. The above data was provided by vivo's lab according to tests conducted in a simulated environment, with ambient and battery temperatures of 23°C±2°C for a full charge and discharge. Actual results may vary due to differences in test equipment, test environment, personal usage patterns and habits.