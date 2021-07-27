UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What’s Next For Flash Charging? OPPO Introduces A New Generation Of Safer, Smarter Flash Charging Technology

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 12:10 PM

What’s Next for Flash Charging? OPPO Introduces a New Generation of Safer, Smarter Flash Charging Technology

 With user experience at its center, OPPO VOOC Flash Charge technology takes speed, safety, and intelligence to the next level

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2021) Leading global smart device brand OPPO held its “What’s Next for Flash Charging?” OPPO Flash Charge Open Day today, during which it unveiled the most recent achievements from its ongoing research into fast charge technology and the development of its Flash Charge technology solution.

Chief Scientist of OPPO VOOC Flash Charge “Whether people choose wireless or wired charging, VOOC Flash Charge technology is now capable of meeting a wide range of needs when it comes to charging electronic devices, even in the most extreme circumstances.”

Safe charging: new upgrades and innovations create a safer charging experience

OPPO has introduced a five-fold safety protection system to improve safety in VOOC Flash Charge technology, and has been exploring how new materials, AI algorithms, charging architectures and other factors can be used to deliver further innovations like Fuse with lower impendence, Gallium Nitride (GaN) Switches, Internal series bi-cell design, Battery Safety Detection Chip and Composite Current Collector.

Smart charging: optimizing speed and battery life for the perfect balance

Designed to keep the charging speed within the safest possible range, the technology adjusts the charging current based on intelligent detection of different charging scenarios.

The smart charging technology is able to deliver noticeable improvements to multiple aspects of the battery’s performance, including longer battery life, improved charging speed in specific scenarios and balancing charging speed and phone temperature.

Extreme charging: even in the coldest environments, Flash Charge doesn’t give up

In addition to making VOOC Flash Charge as safe and smart as possible, OPPO has also been exploring ways to optimize fast charge technology under more extreme situations. Test results show that the battery is capable of increasing in temperature from -20℃ to 10℃ in just tens of seconds, allowing the battery to be charged as normal.

In 2021, OPPO launched its new project - The Flash Initiative – bringing its proprietary VOOC technology to automobiles, public spaces, and chips inside a wide variety of devices. In the era of the Internet of Experience, OPPO’s Flash Charge technology is evolving to bring users a new generation charging experience designed to excel in any situation, allowing people to charge any device, anytime, anywhere.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Oppo National University From

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy organises discussion on protecting chi ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

12 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

12 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.