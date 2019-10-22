Women development department organizes awareness seminar about Cyber Crime

Women Development Department (WDD) organized a seminar to create awareness about prevention of Cyber Crime and laws formed by Government of Sindh

NWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Women Development Department (WDD) organized a seminar to create awareness about prevention of Cyber Crime and laws formed by Government of Sindh.

The seminar was held at Government Girls Fatima Jinnah Higher Secondary School.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director Women Development Department Naseem Hassan Mastoi, Principal of the school Humaira Mir, Assistant District Public Prosecutor Benazir Jamali, Social Welfare Officer Zahida Zardari, Incharge Women Police Complaint Cell Fatima, Yaseen Soomro and other speakers said that keeping in view the use of mobile phones, Facebook, internet and other latest systems of communication by women and increasing incidences of Cyber crime, Sindh government for the prevention of women from Cyber crimes has passed Act 2016 from Sindh Assembly.

They said that other legislation has also been put in place in this regard. Speakers said that awareness campaign was launched about the rights of women and safe use of media so that girls could be saved from blackmailing through mobile and social media.

They added that in today women shall have information about their rights and the laws made by government so that they could achieve their rights by the support of these laws.

Speakers on the occasion said that awareness about these issues is need of the time for serving women and studying students about the real use of social media. On this occasion students spoke and presented tablos on the prevention of Cyber Crime. Later certificates were also awarded to school students in appreciation of their prominent performance.