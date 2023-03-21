UrduPoint.com

Yandex Files Appeal Against NASDAQ's Decision To Delist Its Shares - Company

Daniyal Sohail Published March 21, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Yandex Files Appeal Against NASDAQ's Decision to Delist Its Shares - Company

Russia's IT giant Yandex said on Tuesday that is has filed an appeal against the decision of the NASDAQ exchange to delist its shares, and expects that a hearing on the appeal will take place within 45 days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia's IT giant Yandex said on Tuesday that is has filed an appeal against the decision of the NASDAQ exchange to delist its shares, and expects that a hearing on the appeal will take place within 45 days.

On March 15, the NASDAQ exchange decided to delist the securities of a number of companies doing business in Russia, including Yandex Class A shares.

Later, the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) said that securities of Yandex, as well as other delisted companies, will continue to be traded.

"Yandex has filed an appeal against NASDAQ's decision to delist the company's Class A shares. Yandex received the notification of delisting on March 15. The appeal hearing is expected to take place within 45 days of filing. According to the rules of the exchange, delisting cannot be carried out while the review is underway. The company's securities have not been traded since February 28, 2022," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Business Moscow Russia Company February March

Recent Stories

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

13 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

17 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

17 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

16 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.